Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 529 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $34,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,929. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.