Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 555 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 70.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.34. 59,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,684. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.87. The firm has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

