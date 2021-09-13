Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 593 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $45,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

CRM stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.31. 160,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,393,050. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.76. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $247.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,832.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,058,997 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

