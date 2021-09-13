Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 70,049 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 70,049 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $28,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 102,034 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after buying an additional 1,289,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after buying an additional 618,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 135,791 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

COG stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.81. 241,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,454,211. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

