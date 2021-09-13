Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $40,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PEP stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.14. The stock had a trading volume of 74,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,421. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

