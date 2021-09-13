GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.67

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. GXChain has a market cap of $50.03 million and $16.62 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001500 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000433 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,565,504 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

