Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Haemonetics stock opened at $67.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

