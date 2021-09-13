Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.50.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
Haemonetics stock opened at $67.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
