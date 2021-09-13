Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.38. Approximately 2,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hailiang Education Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hailiang Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

