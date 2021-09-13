Handshake Tops One Day Trading Volume of $959,273.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $137.48 million and $959,273.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,756.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.37 or 0.07217728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00390516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $608.18 or 0.01358883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00122658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00574003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.06 or 0.00462636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.37 or 0.00335977 BTC.

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,285,492 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

