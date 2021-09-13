Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €172.20 ($202.59).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of HNR1 opened at €157.50 ($185.29) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €149.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €149.19. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

