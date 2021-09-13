Hans Tung Sells 2,100 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 2,100 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $56,763.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Poshmark alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Hans Tung sold 55,722 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,852.30.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Hans Tung sold 87,357 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $2,570,042.94.

On Monday, August 30th, Hans Tung sold 91,194 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $2,640,978.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,725,317.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 735,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,167. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,415 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 377,893 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 33.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

POSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.