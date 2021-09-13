Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €131.44 ($154.63).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.50 ($106.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of HLAG stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) on Monday, reaching €209.60 ($246.59). 28,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €194.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €166.67. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a one year high of €230.20 ($270.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

