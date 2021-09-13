HAPI (HAPI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.73 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One HAPI coin can now be bought for about $45.06 or 0.00099519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $17.98 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HAPI

HAPI is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 421,929 coins and its circulating supply is 399,051 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

