Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. H Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 598.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,807,000 after acquiring an additional 850,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 979.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 411,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 373,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

Shares of HOG opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

