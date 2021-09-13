Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Stake Lifted by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.38% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,820,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,026,000 after acquiring an additional 214,239 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,119,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,659,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,951,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 257.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 557,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 745,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $31.46 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78.

