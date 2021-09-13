Hartline Investment Corp Acquires 1,493 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises 1.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after purchasing an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,006 shares of company stock worth $5,717,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $299.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,894. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.70, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

