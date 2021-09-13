Hartline Investment Corp Acquires 27,634 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,634 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises 3.6% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $28,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,150 shares of company stock worth $3,917,325. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.27. 85,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,628,448. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of -127.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

