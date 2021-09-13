Hartline Investment Corp Acquires 35,007 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,007 shares during the quarter. Renewable Energy Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.36% of Renewable Energy Group worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 487,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $28,728,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 377,978 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 33,151 shares valued at $1,950,627. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,644. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

