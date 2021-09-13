Hartline Investment Corp Cuts Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,970 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,991 shares during the period. Sunrun makes up about 1.0% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Sunrun worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $265,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after purchasing an additional 333,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after purchasing an additional 92,947 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $38,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,982 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $2.27 on Monday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,004. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist cut their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.