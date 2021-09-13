Hartline Investment Corp Has $6.64 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total transaction of $2,988,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $595.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,722. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

