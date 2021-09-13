Hartline Investment Corp Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises 1.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.57.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $580.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,572. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $594.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.39.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

