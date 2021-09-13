Hartline Investment Corp Lowers Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises 2.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 92.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,634 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,553. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.74. 24,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,025. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.41 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.60. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.