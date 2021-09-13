Hartline Investment Corp Purchases 22,646 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,646 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for 2.4% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $19,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Zillow Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Zillow Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $920,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,226. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 129.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

