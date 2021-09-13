Hartline Investment Corp Sells 53,467 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,467 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy accounts for 1.4% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Bloom Energy worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,041. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 3.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,060,995.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,492 shares of company stock worth $2,676,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BE. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

