Hartline Investment Corp Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 104,744 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 83,695 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 492,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after buying an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 189,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 140,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.20. The company had a trading volume of 180,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,982,230. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $245.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,083. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

