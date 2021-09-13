Hashgard (GARD) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $21,157.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00150757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.43 or 0.00737029 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

