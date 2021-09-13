Hathor (HTR) Price Tops $0.91

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $163.99 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00076363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00123348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00172983 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,119.25 or 0.99930484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.64 or 0.07208398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.41 or 0.00889042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

