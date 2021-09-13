Haven Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.27 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $82.27 million and $1.32 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $5.65 or 0.00012781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,168.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.18 or 0.07225060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.35 or 0.00412862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $613.64 or 0.01389325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00123133 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.27 or 0.00564355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $203.21 or 0.00460078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.23 or 0.00351441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006893 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,573,432 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

