Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,315,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 15.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,631,000 after purchasing an additional 463,859 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HA opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $993.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The business had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.81) EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

