Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.60

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

