Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Hayward worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCMP Capital GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,976,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,624,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $20.89 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

