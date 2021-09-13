HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,504. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $329.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.