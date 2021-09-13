HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $171.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTLA. Roth Capital increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

NTLA traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,246. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.34 and its 200-day moving average is $102.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 833,279 shares of company stock worth $117,165,467. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 226.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,077 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,075,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 381.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,161,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $22,659,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

