HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Increased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after purchasing an additional 266,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,892,000 after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.67. 19,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,049. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.31 and a 200 day moving average of $214.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $261.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

