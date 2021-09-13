HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Shares Down 7.6%

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) shares were down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 72,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 92,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

HCW Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCWB)

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

