Head-To-Head Comparison: Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sundance Energy and Crescent Point Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million N/A N/A Crescent Point Energy $1.26 billion 1.57 -$1.88 billion $0.25 13.60

Sundance Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Point Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00% Crescent Point Energy 89.04% 10.74% 5.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sundance Energy and Crescent Point Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Point Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90

Crescent Point Energy has a consensus target price of $6.97, suggesting a potential upside of 105.07%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Sundance Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

