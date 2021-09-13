Head to Head Comparison: Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) versus IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and IRIDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A N/A N/A IRIDEX -5.41% -25.31% -14.10%

15.8% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of IRIDEX shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Movano shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of IRIDEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Movano and IRIDEX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$13.03 million N/A N/A IRIDEX $36.35 million 3.16 -$6.33 million ($0.46) -15.78

IRIDEX has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Movano and IRIDEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A IRIDEX 0 0 1 0 3.00

IRIDEX has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given IRIDEX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than Movano.

Summary

IRIDEX beats Movano on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A. Boutacoff, David M. Buzawa and James L. Donovan in February 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

