Head to Head Comparison: RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) vs. Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of RocketLab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Kaman shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kaman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RocketLab and Kaman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketLab N/A N/A N/A Kaman -6.65% 7.13% 4.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RocketLab and Kaman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketLab 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kaman 0 0 1 0 3.00

RocketLab presently has a consensus price target of 24.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.74%. Kaman has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.51%. Given Kaman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kaman is more favorable than RocketLab.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RocketLab and Kaman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A Kaman $784.46 million 1.30 -$69.74 million $2.11 17.31

RocketLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kaman.

Summary

Kaman beats RocketLab on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RocketLab Company Profile

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. The company was founded by Charles H. Kaman in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

