Head-To-Head Contrast: BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) & NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) and NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of BAE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BAE Systems and NSK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAE Systems 0 4 8 0 2.67 NSK 1 2 0 0 1.67

Dividends

BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. NSK pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. BAE Systems pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

BAE Systems has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSK has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BAE Systems and NSK’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAE Systems $22.02 billion 1.12 $1.67 billion $2.14 14.35 NSK $7.05 billion 0.50 $3.34 million N/A N/A

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than NSK.

Profitability

This table compares BAE Systems and NSK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A NSK 0.08% 0.10% 0.05%

Summary

BAE Systems beats NSK on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters. The Electronic Systems segment comprises the US and UK-based electronics activities, including electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, next-generation military communications systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems. The Cyber and Intelligence segment includes the US-based Intelligence and Security business, and UK-headquartered Applied Intelligence business, and covers the group’s cyber security, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities. The Platforms and Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons and munitions, and delivers services and sustainment activities, including ship repair and the management of government-owned muni

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides. The Automotive segment manufactures and sells bearings for car and automotive component manufacturers, steering columns, and automatic transmission components. The Others segment deals with the production and sale of steel balls, machinery and equipment. The company was founded by Korekiyo Takahashi and Takehiko Yamaguchi in 1914 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

