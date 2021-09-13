Head to Head Review: The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) & VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of VeriSign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Glimpse Group and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group N/A N/A N/A VeriSign 48.49% -44.73% 35.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Glimpse Group and VeriSign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VeriSign $1.27 billion 19.55 $814.89 million $7.07 31.27

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Glimpse Group and VeriSign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A VeriSign 0 0 1 0 3.00

VeriSign has a consensus price target of $245.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.05%. Given VeriSign’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VeriSign is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

Summary

VeriSign beats The Glimpse Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services. The company was founded by D. James Bidzos on April 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

