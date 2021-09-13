Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,829 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 1.02% of Healthcare Services Group worth $23,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.