Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.37. 2,976,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

