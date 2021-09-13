HealthInvest Partners AB Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 9.9% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,116 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.24. 19,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.90 and its 200-day moving average is $205.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $280.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

