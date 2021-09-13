HealthInvest Partners AB Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HealthInvest Partners AB raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 9.3% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,541,435. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

