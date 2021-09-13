HealthInvest Partners AB Trims Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

HealthInvest Partners AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 15.5% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HealthInvest Partners AB owned 1.00% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $16,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 295,141 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,076,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,326,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 256,071 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,587,000.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.42. 2,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

