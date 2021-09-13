Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.
NYSE PEAK opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).
