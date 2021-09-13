Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

NYSE PEAK opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,296,000 after purchasing an additional 635,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 459,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

