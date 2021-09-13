Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.23 on Monday. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Heartland Express announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 48.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 65.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 339.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.