Hedera Hashgraph Trading 36.2% Higher This Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00050107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00118350 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.29 or 0.00573133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00018335 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00044123 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,633,179,228 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

