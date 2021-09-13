Hedget Price Reaches $4.38 on Major Exchanges (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Hedget has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and $263,344.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for $4.38 or 0.00009726 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00060053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00151995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00043164 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

