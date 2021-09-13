HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Tops $0.90

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $314.32 million and approximately $69,894.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005623 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00028153 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000938 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000631 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00032308 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

